KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 19th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

This week is a quite weather pattern of warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies continues. Today a few areas got to triple digits. Slowly staying in the triple digits for the rest of the week. H Friday and Saturday a few late evening showers pop up and isolated. Lows staying cooler with low 70s for most areas across the Concho Valley.

In the tropics a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean could form a tropical low in the next several days. If a system forms it could move into the Gulf of Mexico. This could affect our highs and rain chances for next week.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.