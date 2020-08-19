KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 19th

This week is a quite weather pattern of warm temperatures and partly cloudy skies continues. Today a few areas got to triple digits. Slowly staying in the triple digits for the rest of the week. H Friday and Saturday a few late evening showers pop up and isolated. Lows staying cooler with low 70s for most areas across the Concho Valley.

In the tropics a tropical disturbance in the Caribbean could form a tropical low in the next several days. If a system forms it could move into the Gulf of Mexico. This could affect our highs and rain chances for next week.