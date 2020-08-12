KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 12th

A heat advisory is in effect for the northern part of the Concho Valley until Friday 7pm.

Highs for today and tomorrow get above 103. Lows are in the upper 70s. The heat advisory may be extended into the weekend as triple digits stay around for the weekend.

The upper atmosphere ridge moves of west allow some changes to the Concho Valley. Temperatures slowly cool back down to mid 90s and lows in the low 70s. Rain chances come back on Moday. These chances will be heat of the day isolated to pop up showers and thunder storms.