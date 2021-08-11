KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, August the 11th

A few clouds and strong winds helped most of the highs across the Concho Valley in the 90s. Highs got to the upper 90s for the Northern counties and a few mid 90s along I-10. Overnight lows cool down to the mid 70s. Winds stay on the breezy side at 10 to 15 miles per hour from the south. There are no major changes to the weather pattern as we go through the week.

Highs stay in the triple digits for the beginning of the week. End of the week temperatures cool down to upper 90s. Winds play a factor on bringing in moisture from the Gulf. This could bring isolated showers on Sunday of next weekend. The rain and cloud cover helps with our highs. Low 90s are expected with the rain chances and cloud cover of next week.