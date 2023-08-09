The streak of record heat continues as San Angelo smashed the old record of 107 degrees this afternoon. San Angelo has already hit 109 with similar temperatures across the state. A few cumulus clouds has developed in the northern parts of the Concho Valley with some possible showers and thunderstorms later this evening. Lows will fall back down into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Thursday another round of possible record heat with some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Most of the rain chances will stay in the northern parts of the Concho Valley with some partly cloudy skies expected further south. Temperatures will once again reach up into the 100s for those afternoon highs.

Friday and into the weekend, temperatures will take a slight step backwards with highs reaching up to 105-106 degree range. Still hot, but will drop below record levels for those afternoon highs. Rain chances will drop back down to near zero for the weekend as the drier conditions will return to the local area.