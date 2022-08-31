Another soggy day across the state of Texas, as a cut-off low spins aimlessly over West Texas. That general instability continues to develop scattered showers and thunderstorms throughout the Concho Valley. Most areas have seen between 1-2 inches of rainfall with the heaviest rain totals falling in the southern portions of the region. Showers will weaken slightly overnight with temperatures easing back down into the 70s.

Scattered showers and storms will develop during the early morning hours on Thursday, with the center of focus on the southwestern parts of the Concho Valley. Temperatures will climb back up into the 80s for afternoon highs.

Slightly drier conditions for the Labor Day Weekend as rain chances drop to about 40% and overnight lows cool off into the 60s heading into next week.