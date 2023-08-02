We reached an afternoon high of 105 degrees so far here San Angelo once again for this Wednesday. Skies were sunny through the morning though as we approached our afternoon hours we saw clouds start to push into our area and they’ve since just hung around the Concho Valley. Winds will be out of the south southeast around 10 mph. We also have a few hours left for our mix of heat advisories as well as excessive heat warnings for the majority of our counties. As we pas sunset and head into our evening hours we will gradually cool a degree or so every hour all the way back to the 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear with few clouds expected as we finish our Wednesday. Winds will be out of the south and will increase a tad as we see them around 10-15 mph.

For our Thursday as we continue our workweek we will see afternoon highs continue in the triple digits. We will see heat advisories as well red flag warnings in place for some eastern counties of the Concho Valley. Skies will be mostly sunny and winds will be out of the south around 10 mph. Through the evening our temps will cool right back to the 70s for our overnight lows. Skies will remain mostly clear through the night. Winds will continue out of the south around 10 mph even as we’re finishing up our Thursday.