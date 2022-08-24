Temperatures climbed up into the 90s throughout the Concho Valley with some afternoon clouds. Overnight, temperatures will retreat back down into the lower 70s as cloud coverage dissipates. Lingering chances for an isolated shower or storm, but those in the southern counties will see the best chances of any rain.

No major changes in the forecast heading into the weekend as the area slowly dries out, temperatures will steadily increase into next week.

Rain chances will begin to increase again by Tuesday of next week as another short wave trough begin to move into the state of Texas. That will increase instability for some scattered showers and storms, but unfortunately will not bring a lot of cold air into the region, as temperatures continue to remain in the 90s for afternoon highs.