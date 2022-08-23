Mostly cloudy skies with the chance for a stray showers or two, but much of the Concho Valley will stay dry. better rain chances in the southern counties closer to the stalled frontal system and increased moisture. Temperatures throughout the area stayed below average will afternoon highs in the mid 80s. Temperatures will cool back down in to the 70s overnight.

This pattern general continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend, but will slowly dry out more and more, leading to decreased cloud coverage and lower rain chances as temperatures slowly creep back up into the 90s.

Sunday and into next week, moisture rebuilds into the region ahead cold front which will once again spark the chances for some scattered showers and storms and dropping temperatures behind the front.