We cooled our temps down to some closer to average temps through our afternoon. Skies have been mostly cloudy. We’ve also seen some spotty showers across the Concho Valley. As we go into the evening our temps will cool to the lower to mid 70s for our overnight lows. Cloud coverage will start to decrease through the night and we’ll end the night with mostly clear skies.

Looking to our Thursday we will see afternoon highs in the upper 90s and low triple digits possible. Skies will be mostly sunny. Evening temps cool to the mid 70s again overnight and skies remain mostly clear.