Ready to beat the heat? Temperatures this afternoon climbed up into the upper 90s throughout the area ahead of the cold front expected to move into the region late tonight and Thursday. That will pull down those afternoon highs and increase rain chances throughout the Concho Valley.

Thursday, rain chances increase with scattered showers and storms throughout the state and cooler temperatures topping out in the mid to lower 90s. The cold front will begin to slow down and stall out over the Concho Valley increase the possibility of prolonged rain chances going into the weekend.

General instability and increased moisture from the southeast will continue to produce some isolated showers and storms for Friday and through the weekend, with a return to more widespread showers and storms expected to start next week. Severe threat still remains low, but some flash flooding could become a concerns as areas begin to heavy downpours of rain.