Back to the triple digits for our afternoon highs, as we’ve reached 104 degrees here in San Angelo. Skies have increased in their cloud content and we’ve actually seen some very small isolated pop up showers for some southern areas of the Concho Valley. We’ll continue the heat through the evening with our lows in the low 80s once again and skies will be mostly clear.

Temps will continue to raise as we look ahead to our afternoon tomorrow. Afternoon highs will range from 105 degrees to 110 degrees. We will have excessive heat warnings as well as heat advisories in place across the entire area. Skies will be sunny through our Thursday. Overnight temps drop right back to the 80s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear.