Rain returns for the much of Concho Valley. Showers and storms started developing around the lunchtime hours just south of Interstate 20 and slowly moved southward through the area. Temperatures fell along with the rain drops. Afternoon highs peaked in the 90s before tumbling as showers and storms moved across the area.

Tonight, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 60s and lower 70s with those shower begin to weaken and dissipate after sunset.

Thursday, another round of shower and storms will develop through the region as the upper level trough continues to drift to the south. Best rain chances will be in the southern parts of the Concho Valley closer to Interstate 10. Temperatures will heat back up into the 90s once again.

Friday and heading into the weekend, “cooler” temperatures as those afternoon highs will stay in the mid to upper 90s. An isolated shower or storm could be possible, but any development will not be nearly as widespread as what we saw this afternoon.

Next week, the area will dry out for the first half of the week with temperatures heating back up into upper 90s and triple digit for the start of school.