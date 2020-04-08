KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April the 8th

The 90s were here for highs all across the Concho Valley. Cooler air comes back slowy Thursday and Friday. A few showers and storms possible throughout the day on Thursday with highs in the mid 70s. Friday even cooler with low 70s. Late showers on Friday and early Saturday due to low pressure.

The low pressure brings warm temperatures back for Saturday and Sunday. The cooler air from the low pressure and cold front take their time to get to the Concho Valley. Next week Monday cool air is the main focus with highs back in the upper 60s.

