KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April the 7th

Wednesday’s front moved across the Concho Valley early. This cooled our highs into the mid to low 80s. Winds are dying down overnight. This will allow temperatures to cool off a good amount bringing lows into the low 50s. End of the week temperatures warm back up. We will get back to the upper 80s and low 90s for our area.

Saturday another front comes through early. This gives a cool start to the weekend and highs in the low 80s. Sunday warms back to the upper 80s and a few low 90s. Monday another front brings back cool temperatures to the low 80s. The cool temperatures stay around in the 70s with cloud cover as well.

Wednesday

67° / 51°
Clear
Clear 0% 67° 51°

Thursday

92° / 63°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 92° 63°

Friday

94° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 54°

Saturday

81° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 81° 55°

Sunday

91° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 0% 91° 59°

Monday

80° / 54°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 9% 80° 54°

Tuesday

74° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 74° 52°

64°

10 PM
Clear
0%
64°

62°

11 PM
Clear
0%
62°

60°

12 AM
Clear
0%
60°

59°

1 AM
Clear
0%
59°

57°

2 AM
Clear
0%
57°

56°

3 AM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

4 AM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

5 AM
Clear
0%
54°

53°

6 AM
Clear
0%
53°

52°

7 AM
Clear
1%
52°

55°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
55°

62°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
62°

69°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
69°

76°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
76°

81°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
81°

85°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
85°

87°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
87°

89°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
89°

90°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
90°

91°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

91°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
91°

89°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
89°

83°

8 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
83°

76°

9 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
76°
