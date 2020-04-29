KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April the 29th

Almost 20 degree difference between yesterday’s high and today’s high with mid 80s. Thanks to the cold front we have a cool evening with low 50s. The warm temperatures come back for the next several days. End of the week we barely stay under 100 for highs. The weekend is a different story.

Saturday highs are the first day of triple digits of 100. It continues to warm up with 102 and 103 for highs on Sunday and Monday. Tuesday brings a cold front to the Concho Valley. A few showers on Tuesday with the cold front. Highs get back to a seasonable norm of mid 80s.

