KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April the 28th

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm tonight for the Concho Valley.

The SPC has upgrade most of the Concho Valley into an Enhanced risk for this evening.

This evening storms that move across our area build quickly in strength. Storms that move through the area will quickly get to severe strength with hail and strong winds. Early Thursday morning severe threat goes down but rain chances stay. Scattered showers and storms are expect on Thursday. Temperatures cool down to the mid 70s from the cold front. Moisture stays in our area from a cut off low.

Next week temperatures warm back up in the 90s.

7 Day

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

72° / 60°
Rain
Rain 0% 72° 60°

Thursday

65° / 56°
Showers
Showers 61% 65° 56°

Friday

72° / 58°
AM Showers
AM Showers 44% 72° 58°

Saturday

70° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 95% 70° 59°

Sunday

88° / 65°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 88° 65°

Monday

90° / 60°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 90° 60°

Tuesday

81° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 81° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

70°

9 PM
Thunderstorms
94%
70°

68°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
68°

67°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
67°

68°

12 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
68°

67°

1 AM
Showers
58%
67°

66°

2 AM
Showers
50%
66°

65°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
65°

64°

4 AM
Showers
36%
64°

63°

5 AM
Showers
41%
63°

63°

6 AM
Showers
57%
63°

62°

7 AM
Rain
62%
62°

61°

8 AM
Showers
43%
61°

61°

9 AM
Showers
48%
61°

62°

10 AM
Showers
56%
62°

63°

11 AM
Showers
56%
63°

64°

12 PM
Showers
51%
64°

64°

1 PM
Showers
54%
64°

63°

2 PM
Showers
58%
63°

65°

3 PM
Showers
58%
65°

65°

4 PM
Showers
51%
65°

64°

5 PM
Showers
50%
64°

64°

6 PM
Showers
49%
64°

63°

7 PM
Showers
56%
63°

63°

8 PM
Light Rain
62%
63°
Rain

San Angelo

71°F Rain Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph NNE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
60°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low around 60F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Robert Lee

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
68%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with more showers at times. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
48%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Mertzon

71°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 71°
Wind
11 mph N
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
58°F Partly cloudy this evening followed by increasing clouds with showers developing after midnight. Low 58F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
15 mph N
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Eden

74°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 74°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
59°F Mostly cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
14 mph N
Precip
57%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
