KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April the 28th

A Tornado Watch is in effect until 9pm tonight for the Concho Valley.

The SPC has upgrade most of the Concho Valley into an Enhanced risk for this evening.

This evening storms that move across our area build quickly in strength. Storms that move through the area will quickly get to severe strength with hail and strong winds. Early Thursday morning severe threat goes down but rain chances stay. Scattered showers and storms are expect on Thursday. Temperatures cool down to the mid 70s from the cold front. Moisture stays in our area from a cut off low.

Next week temperatures warm back up in the 90s.