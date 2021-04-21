KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April the 21st

Mostly cloudy and skies have kept our temperatures on the cool side. Highs only got to the mid 50s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 40s. Friday a warm front brings highs into the 80s along with rain and storm chances. The timing of the rain is looking to be late afternoon. There is a marginal risk for some severe thunderstorms. Saturday has a slight cool down of upper 70s.
Next week we setup for a warm and quiet weather pattern. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few areas could get into the low 90s. A dry line and cold front brings our next rain chances middle of next week.