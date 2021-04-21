KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April the 21st

Weather

Mostly cloudy and skies have kept our temperatures on the cool side. Highs only got to the mid 50s. Overnight lows get down to the mid 40s. Friday a warm front brings highs into the 80s along with rain and storm chances. The timing of the rain is looking to be late afternoon. There is a marginal risk for some severe thunderstorms. Saturday has a slight cool down of upper 70s.

Next week we setup for a warm and quiet weather pattern. Partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s. A few areas could get into the low 90s. A dry line and cold front brings our next rain chances middle of next week.

Wednesday

54° / 44°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 54° 44°

Thursday

67° / 57°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 67° 57°

Friday

84° / 55°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 24% 84° 55°

Saturday

83° / 53°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 83° 53°

Sunday

91° / 64°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 91° 64°

Monday

90° / 66°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 90° 66°

Tuesday

87° / 56°
Partly Cloudy/Wind
Partly Cloudy/Wind 15% 87° 56°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

54°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
54°

53°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
53°

51°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
51°

51°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
51°

49°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
49°

49°

12 AM
Clear
0%
49°

48°

1 AM
Clear
0%
48°

46°

2 AM
Clear
0%
46°

46°

3 AM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

45°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
45°

46°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
3%
46°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
1%
47°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
9%
48°

50°

9 AM
Cloudy
14%
50°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
19%
51°

53°

11 AM
Cloudy
24%
53°

55°

12 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

56°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
56°

59°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
59°

62°

3 PM
Cloudy
16%
62°

63°

4 PM
Cloudy
9%
63°

65°

5 PM
Cloudy
9%
65°

66°

6 PM
Cloudy
4%
66°
Cloudy

San Angelo

53°F Cloudy Feels like 49°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph E
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Robert Lee

53°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
30%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Some clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eldorado

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
12 mph E
Humidity
36%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
44°F Partly cloudy. Low 44F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
11 mph ESE
Precip
1%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Cloudy

Mertzon

52°F Cloudy Feels like 48°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
43°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
14 mph ESE
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Mostly Cloudy

Eden

52°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 47°
Wind
13 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
43°F A few clouds. Low 43F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph ESE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
