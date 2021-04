Highs are in the low 70s and cloudy skies. Slight rain chances stay for the overnight hours with temperatures getting into the mid 50s. Thursday is another day of cloudy and cold conditions. Thursday has more wide spread showers across the Concho Valley. Friday brings a break from the cold temperatures but keeps the rain chances.

A cold front on Saturday brings back chilly highs in the low 60s. The cold temperatures linger into Sunday and Monday of next week.