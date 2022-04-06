Clear and cool conditions across the region as the cold front pushed through overnight last night. Afternoon highs only topped out in the 70s, winds have been breezy from the north throughout the morning and afternoon hours. Overnight lows will dip into the 40s this evening.

Red Flag Warning are in places for the eastern parts of the Concho Valley as winds will increase for Thursday with dry conditions across the region.

Winds will begin to decrease Thursday night and into Friday but those winds will be off and on through the weekend and into next week.

Hotter for the weekend and next week with temperatures in the 80s for the weekend and 90s early next week. Some scattered showers and storms will be possible next week but the majority of the rain is expected to remain mostly off to the east and northeast of the area.