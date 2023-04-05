A definite cool down for our afternoon temperatures on this Wednesday. Afternoon highs feeling much more like what they should for this time of year and in the upper 60s and low 70s. Skies have been partly cloudy through our day, and winds have been out of the north around 10 mph. As we head into the evening hours our temps fall to the low to mid 40s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the east northeast and increase to 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Skies will gain coverage for a mostly cloudy night.

Another slight drop in our temps for our afternoon tomorrow. Afternoon highs only reaching the upper 60s for most of us. Skies remain cloudy and our chances at seeing some isolated showers start to increase through the later afternoon hours. Winds will be out of the east northeast at 15-20 mph. Through the evening hours our clouds remain in the area and showers become a little more widespread. Winds will be out of the east at 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph. Overnight temps will drop to the mid to upper 40s for lows.

Some showers continue through the area for our Friday, as does our cloud coverage. Temps will be in the upper 50s for our afternoon highs as we see another cool down with some kind of chilly temperatures to end the week. Winds will be out of the northeast at 10 mph. Following into the evening our temps will drop down to the mid to upper 40s for our overnight lows. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5-10 mph. Clouds remain through the Concho Valley as well as a very isolated chance at seeing some more rain overnight.