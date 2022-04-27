Cloud and breezy across the Concho Valley, the increased cloud coverage help to keep those temperatures in the upper 70s and still below average for end of April. We will continue to hang on to the cloud coverage through the overnight hours with lows falling into the mid 60s. Winds will remain out of the south and southwest with the gust up to 30 MPH.

Similar conditions continue for Thursday, with winds staying gusty from the south. Friday, sky conditions will begin to clear out and allow afternoon highs to begin to climb up into the 90s. Winds will begin to turn from the west and south, driving those humidity values down as drier conditions return to the Concho Valley. Fire Weather Watch is in place for Friday afternoon as increased winds and drier conditions will increase the risk for wildfires throughout the area.

Warm through the weekend, Saturday and Sunday will both see afternoon highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Sunday, a strong short wave trough moves across the state which will increase the chances for some showers and storms in West Texas, a few of those storms could be come severe at times, the greatest risk will remain to the north of the area.