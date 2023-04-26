Showers and thunderstorms have developed in the eastern parts of the Concho Valley with some becoming severe. The greatest concern has been large hail and some damaging winds possible through the evening. The cold front will push trough overnight dropping temperatures across the region by about 10 degrees.

Thursday, clear and cool with highs reaching up into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be breezy out of the northwest with some gust reaching up to 30 MPH at times.

Friday night and into the early morning hours of Saturday, expected another cold front to move through with some possible severe storms once again.

Warm and windy to finish the weekend and going into next with afternoon highs reaching up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.