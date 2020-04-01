KLST Evening Forecast: Wednesday, April 1st

Closings
A mostly cloudy sky with a nice breeze from the south between 10 to 15 miles per hour. Highs getting into the upper 70s. One more warm day before before a cold front on Friday. Mid 80s for highs on Thursday.

The cold front brings cool temperatures and rain chances. Friday highs are in the upper 70s. In the afternoon we will see some showers. In the southern Counties of the Concho Valley could see a storm or two. The front stalls at the border between Texas and Mexico. The stalled front will keep our temperatures cool but keep rain chances around. Mostly rain with a few isolated storms popping up for the weekend.

Next week temperatures warm back up into the 80s. A few afternoon showers are possible with a dry line west of the area.

