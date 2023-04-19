Temperatures peaked in the upper 80s and lower 90s across most of the Concho Valley, mostly clear skies in the western and central counties allowed for maximum solar radiation, resulting in temperatures running nearly 10 degrees above the average. An isolated shower or thunderstorm could develop within the Concho Valley as the afternoon heating reaches it’s peak.

Thursday is poised to see similar conditions with breezy winds from the south, above average temperatures, and spotty afternoon convection. Cold front will move into the region from the north with temperatures dropping nearly 20 degrees behind the front.

Some scattered to widespread showers will be possible Sunday with some lingering rain chances carrying into next week for Monday and Tuesday.