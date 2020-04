The start of the day was a chilly one with temperatures getting to 32. Highs got to the low 70s. Thursday is the warmest day before a cold front on Friday. Highs tomorrow get to the upper 70s with a few 80s popping up.

Throughout the day on Friday a cold front moves across the Concho Valley bring mid to low 60s back for our highs. The weekend temperatures get back to upper 70s. Late Saturday into early Sunday morning there is a possibility of showers and storms.