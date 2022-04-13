This morning’s cold front brought in some cooler temperatures to the region with afternoon highs in the 80s. Winds have been out of the northwest with gust up to the 30 MPH through the afternoon. Winds will begin to calm down after sunset with overnight lows falling into the 40s.

Thursday offers a short break from the breezy winds with temperatures start climbing back up into the 90s for the weekend. Some cloud coverage will begin to increase for Friday as well.

Monday another cold front will begin to move into the state, pulling those afternoon highs back down into the 80s and increase those winds for the area.

Next week, general instability will become more widespread through the week which will increase the chance for some isolated showers and storms for the Concho Valley.