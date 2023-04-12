Afternoon highs throughout the Concho Valley reached the upper 70s and low 80s once again. Winds have been out of the south southeast around 10 mph, and skies have been sunny all day. As we go into our evening hours our temps will drop into the low 50s for overnight lows. Winds will be out of the southeast at 10 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. Skies will remain clear overnight.

For our Thursday afternoon our afternoon highs will increase slightly with afternoon highs still in the low 80s with possible mid 80s. Skies will still be sunny for our afternoon tomorrow and winds will be out of the south at 10-15 mph. Through the later parts of the day our temps will drop down into the upper 50s to low 60s for our overnight lows. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will be out of the south at 15 mph with gusts at times up to 25 mph.

As we end our workweek Friday we see afternoon highs continue to increase as they reach the upper 80s and possible for some places to heat into the low 90s very briefly. Winds will be out of the southwest at 15-25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph across the area. Skies will remain sunny for our daytime hours. Through the overnight hours our temps drop down to the mid 50s for our lows. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-15 mph with gusts still up to 25 mph. Nighttime skies will be clear.