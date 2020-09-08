KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 8th

Partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 90s. A few isolated showers pop up before the cold front coming through on Wednesday. Overnight and all day Wednesday showers and storms move across the Concho Valley. A range from 2 to 4 inches of rain is possible from this cold front. Most people will see 2 inches. A few areas that have strong storms move into their area could get up to 4 inches of rain. Rain chances stay into Thursday and slowly dry out for the weekend.

Temperatures start cooling off with Tuesday evening lows of 60s. It will feel like fall with temperatures getting to the low 70s from Wednesday to Friday. It starts warming up for the weekend getting highs in the 80s.