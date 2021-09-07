KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 7th

Temperatures were warm with mid 90s. Overnight temperatures cool down to the upper 60s to start out your Wednesday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies. Another chance of isolated showers are expected early evening of Wednesday. Only one or two areas will see these showers.

The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above average for this time of year.

Sunny

San Angelo

91°F Sunny Feels like 93°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Generally clear skies. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Robert Lee

90°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
70°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSE
Precip
2%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Partly cloudy. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Mertzon

91°F Sunny Feels like 91°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
68°F Some passing clouds. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
3%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Sunny

Eden

85°F Sunny Feels like 87°
Wind
7 mph ESE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
69°F Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSE
Precip
4%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

