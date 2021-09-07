KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 7th

Temperatures were warm with mid 90s. Overnight temperatures cool down to the upper 60s to start out your Wednesday. Most of the week is warm and quiet. Mid 90s for highs with clear skies. Another chance of isolated showers are expected early evening of Wednesday. Only one or two areas will see these showers.

The end of the week and into the weekend is going to be on the hot side. A high pressure to the West brings plenty of warm air for the state. Our highs climb into the upper 90s. This is well above average for this time of year.