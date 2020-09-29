KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 29th

A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the low 40s. San Angelo got to 39 tying a record from 1908.

Clear skies through the entire day with highs that got to the upper 70s and a few low 80s. The Concho Valley stays warm through the week. Highs get closer to low 90s and upper 80s. Starts of the day are cool with mid 50s. This warm and quite weather pattern stays for the Conch Valley until next week.

A weak cold front brings mid 80s and a few low 80s back for our highs. The cold front stays dry keeping rain out of our area.