It feels like fall right before the Autumnal Equinox. Winds were windy getting to 15 to 20 miles per hour from the North. Peak gust got to 33 miles per hour. Temperatures cooled down to the low 80s. Overnight lows are in the low 50s. This is a big difference between Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday looks just like Tuesday.

The end of the week we are warming up into the upper 80s. This is just at average for the end of September.