KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 1st

A cloudy start to the month and a few rain chances. Highs got to the upper 90s and lows get to the mid 70s. The northern parts of the Concho Valley will see some storms late in the evening and a few showers. A slight risk for severe thunderstorms barely gets into the North Eastern part of our area. These storms could produce strong winds and hail. Tomorrow another chances of showers and storms late in the day. Highs are in the upper 90s with cool temperatures for the lows.

Lingering pop up showers for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Next week a cold front slowly moves south to bring more showers and some cooler temperatures.