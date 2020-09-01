KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 1st

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A cloudy start to the month and a few rain chances. Highs got to the upper 90s and lows get to the mid 70s. The northern parts of the Concho Valley will see some storms late in the evening and a few showers. A slight risk for severe thunderstorms barely gets into the North Eastern part of our area. These storms could produce strong winds and hail. Tomorrow another chances of showers and storms late in the day. Highs are in the upper 90s with cool temperatures for the lows.

Lingering pop up showers for the end of the week and the start of the weekend. Next week a cold front slowly moves south to bring more showers and some cooler temperatures.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.