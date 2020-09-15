KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 15th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Highs for Wednesday got to mid 80s with lows being in the low 60s. Clouds roll in for Thursday with late afternoon and early evening scattered showers. This is from some surface moisture and upper atmosphere uplift. The weather pattern stays normal at the surface and in the upper atmosphere. This keeps our temperatures in the in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

A few storms are active out in the Atlantic, Teddy and Vicky. Teddy is forecasted to stay in the Atlantic. Vicky is tracking to move closer to the Caribbean. They are still several days out and won’t be affecting us.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.