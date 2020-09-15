KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, September the 15th

Highs for Wednesday got to mid 80s with lows being in the low 60s. Clouds roll in for Thursday with late afternoon and early evening scattered showers. This is from some surface moisture and upper atmosphere uplift. The weather pattern stays normal at the surface and in the upper atmosphere. This keeps our temperatures in the in the mid 80s and lows in the low 60s.

A few storms are active out in the Atlantic, Teddy and Vicky. Teddy is forecasted to stay in the Atlantic. Vicky is tracking to move closer to the Caribbean. They are still several days out and won’t be affecting us.