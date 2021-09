Temperatures got to the low 90s for Monday. Winds were from the South East 5 to 10 miles per hour. Overnight lows get to the mid 60s. A few scattered clouds roll in due to Tropical Storm Nicholas. Temperatures stay average with low 90s and clear skies.

End of the week and the weekend a slight warm up into mid 90s due to upper atmosphere bringing in warm air. Next week we go back to low 90s.