A few spotty showers for the Concho Valley but rain chances will continue to decrease for the rest of the week with afternoon highs in the mid 90s. Tonight, temperatures will cool back down into the upper 60s and low 70s with mostly clear skies.

The hot and quiet weather pattern remains in place going through the weekend and into next week with mostly clear skies to start the day and some afternoon cumulus developing with temperatures slightly above average.

Activity in the tropics in heating up as we approach the peak of Hurricane Season. Tropical Storm Earl is in the Atlantic and is poised to become the first major hurricane of the year. Good news, as it will likely remain out over open ocean as it reaches peak intensity.