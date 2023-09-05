Near record heat across the Concho Valley with one or two isolated storms expected this evening along the northern parts of the area. Temperatures jumped up into the upper 90s and mid 100s with the hottest temperatures along I-20. One or two storms could develop into the evening hours but most of the region will stay dry.

Heat and mostly clear skies will take over for the rest of the week going into the weekend. Afternoon highs will remain in the 100s will persist through the week ahead. The upper level pattern could start to change as we get into the middle of next week. Cooler temperatures and some increased rain chances expected by the end of next week.