KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday September 28th

A stormy afternoon across the region, storms started to develop throughout the Concho Valley around 2pm and will continue into the evening hours. Temperatures climbed into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the area. Tonight, lows will fall into lower 60s and upper 50s as the skies will begin to clear out after the storms move off to the east.

Wednesday, a slight break from the rain, with lower chances for the area. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to get up into the lower 90s and upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to increase again as a cold front begins to move into the state of Texas and stalls out over the region, that increased instability from the front coupled with the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will produce widespread showers and storms through Texas and will continue linger in the weekend.

Sunday, conditions will begin to dry out as the cold front finally pushes off to the east. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for afternoon highs following the cold front.