KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday September 28th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A stormy afternoon across the region, storms started to develop throughout the Concho Valley around 2pm and will continue into the evening hours. Temperatures climbed into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the area. Tonight, lows will fall into lower 60s and upper 50s as the skies will begin to clear out after the storms move off to the east.

Wednesday, a slight break from the rain, with lower chances for the area. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to get up into the lower 90s and upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to increase again as a cold front begins to move into the state of Texas and stalls out over the region, that increased instability from the front coupled with the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will produce widespread showers and storms through Texas and will continue linger in the weekend.

Sunday, conditions will begin to dry out as the cold front finally pushes off to the east. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for afternoon highs following the cold front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

San Angelo

85°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
6 mph ESE
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Some clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
17%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Robert Lee

83°F Sunny Feels like 83°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph S
Precip
12%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

84°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
4 mph E
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
21%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Mertzon

84°F Sunny Feels like 84°
Wind
4 mph SSW
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
15%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Sunny

Eden

74°F Sunny Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
10 mph SSE
Precip
18%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News