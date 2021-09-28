KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday September 28th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A stormy afternoon across the region, storms started to develop throughout the Concho Valley around 2pm and will continued into the evening hours. Temperatures climbed into the lower 90s and upper 80s for much of the area.

Tonight, lows will fall into lower 60s and upper 50s as the skies will begin to clear out after the storms move off to the east.

Wednesday, a slight break from the rain, with lower chances for the area. Expect partly cloudy skies and temperatures to get up into the lower 90s and upper 80s.

Thursday and Friday, rain chances will begin to increase again as a cold front begins to move into the state of Texas and stalls out over the region, that increased instability from the front coupled with the moisture from the Gulf of Mexico will produce widespread showers and storms through Texas and will continue linger in the weekend.

Sunday, conditions will begin to dry out as the cold front finally pushes off to the east. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s for afternoon highs following the cold front.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
63°F Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

San Angelo

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
4 mph SSE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Mostly clear. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Robert Lee

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Generally clear skies. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
6%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Fair

Eldorado

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
4 mph S
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Generally clear skies. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
7%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Mertzon

73°F Clear Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Mostly clear. Low near 65F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph SSW
Precip
9%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Eden

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
65°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low around 65F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

KLST Weather

More KLST Weather
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

KLST News