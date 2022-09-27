Tranquil pattern remains in place for most of Texas and Concho Valley has high pressure settles in to the four corners region. Temperatures will reach up into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Tonight, overnight lows will fall back into the 50s and 60s across most of the area.

This pattern persist through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend. Cloud coverage will increase slightly going into next week with some very isolated rain chances returning to the forecast period.

Hurricane Ian remains the biggest weather story for the lower 48, with winds of 120 MPH as it continues to intensify heading towards the west coast of Florida. Ian is expected to continue tracking to the north-northeast and making landfall in Florida sometime Wednesday, but some areas of the state are already seeing heavy rainfall ahead of the strongest part of the storms.