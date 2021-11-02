KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 2nd

Weather

Overcast skies have kept our temperatures cool. We got to mid 60s early in the day. Cold air is moving south through the day. Overnight temperatures get to the upper 40s. A few showers are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday overcast and rain makes it a cool day. A few showers and a storm or two are expected in the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 50s. It stays this cool for the end of the week.

The weekend temperatures warm back up to the mid 70s. Winds are coming from the South, warming the Concho Valley back to normal November temperatures.

Cloudy

San Angelo

50°F Cloudy Feels like 46°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
47°F Showers developing late tonight with the possibility of a thunderstorm. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph NE
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Robert Lee

48°F Cloudy Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
46°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
79%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eldorado

53°F Cloudy Feels like 50°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
99%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
49°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
8 mph NE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Mertzon

49°F Cloudy Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
46°F Cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 46F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
69%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Cloudy

Eden

54°F Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
10 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
48°F Cloudy this evening with thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 48F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Wind
9 mph NE
Precip
73%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

