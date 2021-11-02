KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 2nd

Overcast skies have kept our temperatures cool. We got to mid 60s early in the day. Cold air is moving south through the day. Overnight temperatures get to the upper 40s. A few showers are expected overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Wednesday overcast and rain makes it a cool day. A few showers and a storm or two are expected in the afternoon. Highs are in the upper 50s. It stays this cool for the end of the week.

The weekend temperatures warm back up to the mid 70s. Winds are coming from the South, warming the Concho Valley back to normal November temperatures.