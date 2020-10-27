KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 27th

A cold start with temperatures that got to 30 and a wintry mix for the start of the day. The afternoon gave a break of rain chances as temperatures slowly get above freezing. Another round of rain and a bit of wintry mix with a few areas getting to freezing. Wednesday morning will not have as much wintry mix.

For the rest of the week warm air returns slowly to the Concho Valley. This brings our highs back into the 60s for the end of the week. The Halloween weekend is fall like with highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.