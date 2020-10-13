KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 13th

A warm day with highs in the upper 80s and a few areas getting to low 90s. Overnight lows are staying cool with mid 50s. It gets warmer for Wednesday with highs in the mid 90s with mostly clear skies. This is right before a cold front on Thursday early morning.

This cold front does not bring rain for the Concho Valley but brings strong winds and cool temperatures. Highs get into the mid 70s and lows in the 40s. It could feel even cooler with winds from the North at 10 to 15 miles per hour and gust up to 35 miles per hour.

Next week becomes a quiet weather patttern with low 80s for highs and lows in the 50s.