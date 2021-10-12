KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, October the 12th

Today was even warmer. Temperatures are expected into the low 90s. A few isolated storms could pop up ahead of the front on Wednesday. The warm air gives the area some instability and bring strong storms.

Wednesday the cold front brings rain and cloudy skies. The large amount of rainfall is expected later in the day. Hurricane Pamela in the Pacific cuts across Mexico and keeps moisture in our area Wednesday and Thursday. With the combination of the front and the hurricane, we could see a good amount of rainfall. Some of the East and South Eastern counties could see up to 4 inches of rainfall. A flash flood watch is in effect until Thursday morning.

Temperatures cool in the low 80s for the rest of the week until Friday. Friday we get a push of cool air and another cold front. This front is dry but on the cooler side. The weekend highs are shaping up to be in the 70s.

Sunny

San Angelo

82°F Sunny Feels like 85°
Wind
15 mph S
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
69°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
16 mph S
Precip
56%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Robert Lee

82°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
68°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
19 mph SSW
Precip
54%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eldorado

78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
67°F Scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall may reach one inch.
Wind
19 mph S
Precip
77%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Fair

Mertzon

80°F Fair Feels like 83°
Wind
19 mph S
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
67°F Partly cloudy and windy this evening with scattered thunderstorms developing overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Partly Cloudy

Eden

79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
Wind
18 mph SSE
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
68°F Windy with thunderstorms likely. Some may be locally heavy, especially this evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 68F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
21 mph S
Precip
78%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week, no watering between noon and 6 pm. Runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

