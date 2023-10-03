Severe Thunderstorm Watch continues until 10pm for the western parts of the Concho Valley.
San Angelo80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 84°
- Wind
- 3 mph SE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A few clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy skies. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph S
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 2 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 58%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon79°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 67%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 59%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden80°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 83°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 64%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 8 mph S
- Precip
- 30%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
