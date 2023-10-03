Another round of showers and storms will move across Texas for Wednesday afternoon and into the evening.
San Angelo79°F Fair Feels like 82°
- Wind
- 4 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
71°F Partly cloudy. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Robert Lee77°F Fair Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 6 mph ESE
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Some clouds. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 7 mph SSE
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eldorado77°F Fair Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 1 mph S
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 39%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Mertzon77°F Clear Feels like 77°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
69°F A few clouds with an isolated thunderstorm possible after midnight. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 31%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
Eden78°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 81°
- Wind
- 4 mph SE
- Humidity
- 68%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
70°F A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 9 mph S
- Precip
- 15%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
