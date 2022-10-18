Some fantastic fall weather across the state with temperatures this afternoon reaching up into the 50s and 60s. Some clouds in the western and southern parts of the state, but cloud coverage will continue to dissipate throughout the day.

Tonight, lows will tumble into the low 40s and upper 30s for the Concho Valley as the area sees some of the coldest temperatures of the season so far. Not expecting an freezing conditions but it will be cold through the early morning hours.

Temperatures will begin to warm back up through the rest of the workweek with highs reaching up into the 80s towards the weekend.

Early next week, the next cold front is set to move through the area. Rain chances are lower as rain is expected to develop in Texas and will depend on where everything sets up on the day of. The cold front will pull those afternoon highs back down into the 60s and 70s next week.