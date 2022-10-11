Our afternoon highs on this beautiful Tuesday only got up into the lower 80s for the Concho Valley. We will cool down into the mid 60s tonight for our overnight lows.

We will start warming up tomorrow with afternoon highs returning back into the upper 80s, though our lows will drop into the mid 50s.

We will continue with above average temperatures for the rest of this week, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, and lows in the mid 50s to mid 60s.

Late Saturday afternoon we have a cold front approaching our area, rain chances will increase starting Saturday night and temperature highs will drop into the lower 80s on Sunday with lows in the upper 50s. Temperatures will continue to drop for the beginning of next week as we see temperature highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s and lows in the mid 50s.