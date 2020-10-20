KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, Octber the 20th

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Another above average day with highs in the upper 80s. Lows get back into the low 60s. This quiet weather pattern stays for Wednesday and Thursday with upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Friday early afternoon brings a cold front.

This cold front doesn’t bring any rain for the Concho Valley. Highs get down to the low 70s. It warms back up for the weekend. Highs are in the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Another cold front comes through the Concho Valley on Monday. This cold front brings a blast of cold air with some 60s for highs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Current status of COVID-19 testing in San Angelo

Skylive Cameras

Cactus West

Cactus East

Cactus North

Cactus South

Water Conservation Status

Standard Conservation

San Angelo is in standard conservation, which restricts outside watering to twice every seven days at no more than 1 inch per week. Watering is prohibited between noon and 6:00 p.m., but runoff of more than 150 feet down any street, gutter, alley or ditch is prohibited.

Report watering violations by clicking on https://www.cosatx.us/departments-services/water-conservation/report-a-water-violation or calling 325-657-4409. Do your part; be water smart!

KLST News

Click here for the current status of our Concho Valley reservoirs. Updated regularly.