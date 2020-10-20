KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday, Octber the 20th

Another above average day with highs in the upper 80s. Lows get back into the low 60s. This quiet weather pattern stays for Wednesday and Thursday with upper 80s and lows in the low 60s. Friday early afternoon brings a cold front.

This cold front doesn’t bring any rain for the Concho Valley. Highs get down to the low 70s. It warms back up for the weekend. Highs are in the upper 70s on Saturday and mid 80s on Sunday. Another cold front comes through the Concho Valley on Monday. This cold front brings a blast of cold air with some 60s for highs.