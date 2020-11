A warm day with most seeing upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s. This pattern stays the same through the week. A few more places could see more low 80s with a few mostly cloudy skies.

Hurricane Eta is looping back around in the Caribbean. It is expected to gain something strength back. This will happen once it returns back to open water.

Next week for the Concho Valley we start to track a cold front. This is expected to slowly move across the state bring low 70s for highs.