KLST Evening Forecast: Tuesday November 9th

Sky conditions continue to clear up across the Concho Valley this afternoon, temperatures are sitting prertty close to what we saw yesterday with highs in the mid to upper 70s, temperatures have been a bit cooler in the east as the clouds have clear out later for those areas. Winds have been breezy at time with gust up to 25 MPH, those winds are expected to die down a bit going into the evening.

Windy Wednesday as winds will pick back up in the afternoon gusting to 30 MPH at times. That brings in more warm air advection allowing temperatures to climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s, well above average for early November. All of this action will be ahead of a cold front move through late on Wednesday night. Some of the northeastern parts of the Concho Valley could see an isolated shower or storm but the majority will stay dry.

Veteran’s Day, cooler and breezy with winds coming from the northeast instead of the south. Lots of Veteran activities planned across the Concho Valley so the weather should be fantastic for anyone looking to get out and about for those events.